The Chainsmokers Crashed THIS Prom Last Night!

The Chainsmokers were at the Allstate last night for their “Memories Do Not Open” tour…

And low and behold on their way to the show, they spotted a prom going on across the street (from the Allstate) at the Hyatt Regency hotel and decided to pop-in!

The students at Huntley High School ended up having the BEST.PROM.EVER!!

Not only did The Chainsmokers just pop-in to say “hi” – they also performed their song “Closer”!!

How freakin AWESOME is that!

Before heading to their show, (which was Ah-May-Zing) they tweeted this to get all future prom-goers excited: