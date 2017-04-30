Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Chainsmokers Crashed THIS Prom Last Night!

April 30, 2017 11:33 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
The Chainsmokers were at the Allstate last night for their “Memories Do Not Open” tour…

And low and behold on their way to the show, they spotted a prom going on across the street (from the Allstate) at the Hyatt Regency hotel and decided to pop-in!

The students at Huntley High School ended up having the BEST.PROM.EVER!!

Not only did The Chainsmokers just pop-in to say “hi” – they also performed their song “Closer”!!

How freakin AWESOME is that!

Before heading to their show,  (which was Ah-May-Zing) they tweeted this to get all future prom-goers excited:

 

