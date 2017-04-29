Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Hacker Holding Netflix Hostage, Threatening To Leak OITNB

April 29, 2017 10:22 AM By Nikki
Well this is the future of holding hostage for ransom.

A hacker got a copy of a bunch of Hollywood movies & TV shows including ‘Orange Is The New Black’. The hacker is threatening to release the season unless ransom is paid.

OITNB is set to release on Netflix June 9. If the hacker releases it before hand, Netflix could loose millions of new subscribers from April through June. Their stocks will plunge and well, bad news all around for the company.

So do you think they will pay the ransom? Will Netflix let the bully win???

