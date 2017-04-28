‘Pretty Little Liars’ May Be Heading to the Big Screen

Did you actually think we could get rid of A.D for good, Pretty Little Liars fans?

The liars recently told The Hollywood Reporter that they wouldn’t rule out a PLL movie somewhere down the road.

In fact, they’d be open to it!

“Rosewood goes on, there’s always more to say,” Sasha Pieterse, who plays the secretive and manipulative Alison DiLaurentis, said.

“Sex and the City had two movies, so you never say never, right?” Shay Mitchell, Emily Fields, added. “It would absolutely be nice to see the PLLs again in five years, but I’ll be catching up with them sooner than that. “

The idea of a movie has been tossed around every since I. Marlene King announced that the show would be coming to an end.

After all, it’s impossible to leave Rosewood, a town that harbors more mysteries than residents.

Troian Belissario, Spencer Hastings, admitted that the finale does leave the door open for what’s next stating viewers “get to imagine these girls going on and living these amazing lives while staying friends with each other.

Obviously, a movie would have a wider impact, and would have to be much more concise, but we think the Scooby Gang has it in them to solve a few more mysteries – AFTER telling us who A.D is that is.

I wouldn’t want King to hold back on revealing his identity with the hopes of dragging it out to the big screen.

“We joke around about it being like SATC, ‘Let’s just put the PLLs in Dubai and see what happens!’ But, how would you bring them back together?” Troian said. “Once this mystery is done, it all depends on what the story would be. Would it just be about what they’re doing in life and if that were the case, some time would have to pass and it would be very different.”

Well, they were lured back into Rosewood once, what’s to say it can’t happen again?

“We love working together and I think any opportunity to be together we would take, but it very much depends on the circumstances of the story,” Troian continued. “How terrible would that be if we waited 10 years and we came out with a movie and people were like, ‘Uh that was it?’ We want to end on a high note.”

The high note could always be someone stealing the game from A, just saying.