Meet Matthew Moy from “2 Broke Girls” this Weekend in Chicago!

April 28, 2017 11:46 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 04/29/17, 2 Broke Girls, Chicago, Diner Takeover, Elly's Pancake House, Han, Matthew Moy, Meet and Greet, The U, WCIU

Love the show 2 Broke Girls? Me too!

I got the chance to chat with Matthew Moy from the show yesterday (aka Han Lee) and here’s what he had to say about the show and his trip to Chicago this weekend:

Pretty cool right?

Matthew will be at the Elly’s located at 101 W North Ave. in Chicago for a special meet and greet with fans Saturday, April 29, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

For more info on the event click here: Matthew Moy’s Diner Takeover

Catch “2 Broke Girls” on WCIU every weeknight at 9pm and 9:30pm!

