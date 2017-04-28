[Listen] Have A Crazy Dream Last Night? Find Out What It Means HERE!

The J Show

The J Show had the School of Metaphysics stop in to interpret our dreams. Did you dream freak you out? Want to know what that weird dream meant? Have a dream that’s reoccurring? They got the answers!

Call the School of Metaphysics 54-hour hotline 773-427-0155 starting today Friday April 28th at 6:00 pm. The FREE hotline will be open all night long until Sunday April 30th.

Happy dreaming!