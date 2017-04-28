Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Have A Crazy Dream Last Night? Find Out What It Means HERE!

April 28, 2017 7:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

 

The J Show had the School of Metaphysics stop in to interpret our dreams. Did you dream freak you out?  Want to know what that weird dream meant? Have a dream that’s reoccurring? They got the answers!

Call the School of Metaphysics 54-hour hotline 773-427-0155 starting today Friday April 28th at 6:00 pm. The FREE hotline will be open all night long until Sunday April 30th.

Happy dreaming!

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live