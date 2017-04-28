Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Chef Fabio Viviani Stops In The Studio To Talk About The Common Threads Chef Takeover On Sunday

April 28, 2017 9:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Chef Fabio Vivani stops in the studio to talk about a great cause! He will be cooking up a storm for the Common THreads Chef Takeover fueled by Circuit of the Americas on Sunday April 30th. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Common Threads programs. Purchase tickets for the event here. Make sure you say Hello to Showbiz Shelly while you’re there!

 

