[Listen] Chef Fabio Viviani Stops In The Studio To Talk About The Common Threads Chef Takeover On Sunday

Showbiz Shelly
Chef Fabio Vivani stops in the studio to talk about a great cause! He will be cooking up a storm for the Common THreads Chef Takeover fueled by Circuit of the Americas on Sunday April 30th. 100% of the proceeds will benefit Common Threads programs. Purchase tickets for the event here. Make sure you say Hello to Showbiz Shelly while you’re there!
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
