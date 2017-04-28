JUST IN! ‘Roseanne’ Is Getting A Reboot!!

The Conner’s are coming back to television!!

Earlier this year, John Goodman reunited with his TV daughter, Sara Gilbert, on The Chew, where they talked about a reboot and both said they would be game to do it:

And they even got back into their Roseanne characters:

Roseanne fans (like myself) freaked out about the possibility of the show coming back…and, now, our wish is coming true!

Deadline is reporting that there will be a 8-episode revival of the hit show with John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, and Sara Gilbert all signed on to return to their roles, and Laurie Metcalf is in talks of returning too.

Read more HERE!