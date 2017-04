Darling was a huge part of the 2015 Cup run, but he was going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Sucks, but they were going to lose him anyway. Good news is, they got a draft pick out of the deal.

The #Blackhawks have acquired a third-round pick in the 2017 #NHLDraft from the Hurricanes in exchange for goaltender Scott Darling. pic.twitter.com/Ab5RWHgoKs — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 28, 2017