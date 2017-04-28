First Ever Fan Convention for Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Has Been Cancelled

The fire on the first ever fan convention for the ‘Chicago’ franchise has been cancelled.

“Chicago Watch,” which was announced in February, was supposed to take place in May at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

Actors from all 4 shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD and Chicago Justice – were set to appear at the 3-day event.

Taylor Kinney, Torrey DeVitto, LaRoyce Hawkins and Jon Seda, were among the big-named attendees.

Yet, despite a huge interest, Luminary Productions they did not see “the necessary sales to support the experience we built and you deserve. Regrettably, we have had to make the extraordinarily tough choice to postpone Chicago Watch 2017 indefinitely.”

The statement went on saying, “This is absolutely the last choice we ever want to make with any event and understand the impact it has on the fans. Regrettably, there were multiple factors beyond our control that led to this extraordinarily tough choice.”

That being said, they are working to “reimagine” the convention for next year.

All fans who purchased tickets will be given a refund or a credit of 125% of the purchase value for a future event.

Reps for the shows did not respond.

If you’re bummed about this, you can grab some friends and plan a little tour of the most popular filming spots around Chicago!

