Calling All Teachers – Score a Free Burrito at Chipotle for Teacher Appreciation Day 2017

Teachers do a lot for our youth. They spend day in and day out with students, teaching them essentials like math and science, nurturing them, lending a listening ear, talking through emotional problems, while still trying to make learning fun and maintain their sanity. It’s a lot. Not to mention they don’t get paid that much. In a nutshell, teachers are saints and they need appreciation.

There’s honestly no better way to say thank you than with free food… especially Chipotle burritos.

Chipotle is hooking up teachers, faculty and school staff members – provided they show their ID – with a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, and order of tacos.

The catch however, is that they have to buy another menu item.

Teacher Appreciation falls on May 9th but Chipotle’s offer only stands for May 2 from 3pm to close.

Chipotle has had a busy week, adding their first ever dessert to the menu and fighting a credit card breach that could possibly send customers, many of who gave the chain another chance after the E.Coli outbreak, running for the hills again.