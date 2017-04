Spring weather is finally here and we’re heading outdoors, so it’s important to take steps to avoid getting Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is transmitted by the bite of blacklegged ticks and affects up to 300,000 Americans each year.

To help prevent tick bites, avoid areas where ticks are common, apply repellents and check for ticks daily.

If you’ve been in a tick habitat and get a fever, muscle and joint pain, or rash, see a health care provider immediately. B96 Cares!