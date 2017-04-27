[Watch] Kim Kardashian Has A Breakdown On Ellen

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. / AFP / Angela Weiss (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian teared up on Ellen on today’s episode when talking about her Paris robbery. Was she happy is happened?
Showbiz Shelly
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...