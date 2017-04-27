[Watch] Johnny Depp Gave Disneyland Goers An EPIC Surprise

Showbiz Shelly
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland goers by popping in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride to help promote the film series fifth installment Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The ride normally has a mechanical version of Captain Jack Sparrow hidden throughout the ride, but Disney lovers got the REAL deal. SO COOL.
