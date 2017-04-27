[Watch] Johnny Depp Gave Disneyland Goers An EPIC Surprise

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

April 27, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland goers by popping in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride to help promote the film series fifth installment Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The ride normally has a mechanical version of Captain Jack Sparrow hidden throughout the ride, but Disney lovers got the REAL deal. SO COOL.

 

 

