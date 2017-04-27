Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

This Pizza Prom Dress Is a Dream For Pizza Lovers Everywhere

April 27, 2017 10:58 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Pizza, prom

For the love of pizza!

Olivia Mears is the hero behind the very first pizza prom dress; a dress fitting enough to make every guest equally as jealous as they are hungry.

The dress, originally designed for Domino’s Piece of the Pie contests, is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Despite the pepperoni’s, it moves with such grace.

I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I'd had this for my prom. ✨🍕✨ #pizzadress made & worn by me.

A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on

Who cares about being a Disney Princess for the night when you can be a Domino’s Princess!

She even posed on a throne made out of pizza boxes like the Princess that she is!

Not to mention the dress can also double as a bed when you get tired from all the dancing.

 

Domino’s better buy this design off of her and start a multi-million dollar empire.

And throw in a pizza pouch for everyone who wears it, you know, so they can snack when they get hungry.

