This Pizza Prom Dress Is a Dream For Pizza Lovers Everywhere

For the love of pizza!

Olivia Mears is the hero behind the very first pizza prom dress; a dress fitting enough to make every guest equally as jealous as they are hungry.

The dress, originally designed for Domino’s Piece of the Pie contests, is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Despite the pepperoni’s, it moves with such grace.

I created a dress that dreams are made of. If only I'd had this for my prom. ✨🍕✨ #pizzadress made & worn by me. A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Who cares about being a Disney Princess for the night when you can be a Domino’s Princess!

She even posed on a throne made out of pizza boxes like the Princess that she is!

I will take what is mine with feta and bacon. 🍕👑🍕👑🍕 Dress and throne made out of pizza boxes, hand painted fabrics, and foam for @dominos #pieceofthepiecontest #contest A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Not to mention the dress can also double as a bed when you get tired from all the dancing.

Another photo of the dress. It fans out into a whole pizza pie when I sit! For those who are asking where to buy it: it is a *one-of-a-kind* dress handcrafted by me (Avant-Geek). #pizzadress #pizzarella #pizza A post shared by Olivia Mears, the "Taco Belle" (@avantgeek) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Domino’s better buy this design off of her and start a multi-million dollar empire.

And throw in a pizza pouch for everyone who wears it, you know, so they can snack when they get hungry.