This Pizza Prom Dress Is a Dream For Pizza Lovers Everywhere

For the love of pizza!
Olivia Mears is the hero behind the very first pizza prom dress; a dress fitting enough to make every guest equally as jealous as they are hungry.
The dress, originally designed for Domino’s Piece of the Pie contests, is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
Despite the pepperoni’s, it moves with such grace.
Who cares about being a Disney Princess for the night when you can be a Domino’s Princess!
She even posed on a throne made out of pizza boxes like the Princess that she is!
Not to mention the dress can also double as a bed when you get tired from all the dancing.
Domino’s better buy this design off of her and start a multi-million dollar empire.
And throw in a pizza pouch for everyone who wears it, you know, so they can snack when they get hungry.