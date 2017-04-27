Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Starbucks to Open Largest Roastery on Mag Mile

April 27, 2017 10:40 AM By Lizzy Buczak

SO. MUCH. COFFEE.

If you’ve ever wanted to enter the Willy Wonka of coffee, look no further than Chicago’s Mag Mile, which will soon be home to Starbucks’ largest and most luxurious roastery.

The new attraction will have coffee lovers going crazy.

The roaster will take over the Crate & Barrel location on the corner of North Michigan Avenue and East Erie Street.

It will boast 4 STORIES, let me repeat, 4 STORIES of coffee.

Similar to a brewery, the roaster will give visitors sensory experiences, teaching them the different ways to company roasts and brews it’s small batch Reserve coffees.

There will be a special menu of Reserve drinks and baked goods from Italian baker Rocco Princi.

Plus, it seems like the perfect spot to become one with coffee and get some work done.

The roastery is set to open in 2019, although a Reserve store is being planned for the West Loop in 2018.

The only other Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room opened in Seattle, where the first Sbux was formed, back in 2014.

