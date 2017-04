Who knew Shawn Mendes was cut like this?!

Well he sure showed us in the pages of this month’s L’Uomo Vogue! (Italian Vogue)

He gave a great interview talking about his upcoming tour and new music here: Shawn Mendes in Italian Vogue Interview …but you clearly clicked here to see what all the fuss was about…

Didn’t see that coming did you? LOL

So take a look at the outtakes here (aka the pics that weren’t “good enough” – really? They’re AMAZING!) : Shawn in Vogue