Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

North Coast Music Festival Line-Up Announced!

April 27, 2017 1:05 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 2017, 3 day music festival, Chicago, Deadmau5, Gucci Mane, North Coast Music Fest, North Coast Music Festival, union park

September can’t get here fast enough!

The line-up for the 2017 North Coast Music Festival in Union Park has been announced! 

Pretty cool right?

Gucci Mane is the Friday night headliner!

Five more “surprise performers” will be announced before the show. You can buy your tix now so don’t sleep on it!

General admission tickets are on sale now starting at $59 for a 1-day and $149 for a 3-day pass.

*VIP passes start at $89 fora 1- day and $199 for a 3- day. Layaway options are also available for $45 down on general admission and $55 down for VIP packages

Get your tickets now and find out more here: North Coast Music Fest

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live