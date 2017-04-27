North Coast Music Festival Line-Up Announced!

September can’t get here fast enough!

The line-up for the 2017 North Coast Music Festival in Union Park has been announced!

Pretty cool right?

Gucci Mane is the Friday night headliner!

Five more “surprise performers” will be announced before the show. You can buy your tix now so don’t sleep on it!

General admission tickets are on sale now starting at $59 for a 1-day and $149 for a 3-day pass.

*VIP passes start at $89 fora 1- day and $199 for a 3- day. Layaway options are also available for $45 down on general admission and $55 down for VIP packages

Get your tickets now and find out more here: North Coast Music Fest