Name April the Giraffe’s Baby!

Over 1.2 million people watched and waited for April the giraffe to have her baby, and if you did, it only makes sense you get to name it right?

YES!

People were asked to suggest their fave names for the newborn giraffe and the top 10 names were picked! Now for $1 you can make a guess as to which of those 10 names you like best. (*It’s $1 for EACH guess at GoFundMe.com with money going to the zoo for the animals and also the Giraffe Conservation)

Here are the choices you have:

Allysa’s choice (Allysa is one of April’s handlers. Voting for this choice will allow Allysa to choose the name of April’s calf) Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

You have until Sunday, April 30th to make your votes! Go here to do it: Name April’s Cafe

What do you think they should name April’s baby boy?