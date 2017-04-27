Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Name April the Giraffe’s Baby!

April 27, 2017 11:37 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 1, Animal Adventure Park, april the giraffe, Baby Giraffe, gofundme.com, name the baby, pick a name

Over 1.2 million people watched and waited for April the giraffe to have her baby, and if you did,  it only makes sense you get to name it right?

YES!

People were asked to suggest their fave names for the newborn giraffe and the top 10 names were picked! Now for $1 you can make a guess as to which of those 10 names you like best. (*It’s $1 for EACH guess at GoFundMe.com with money going to the zoo for the animals and also the Giraffe Conservation)

Here are the choices you have:

  1. Allysa’s choice (Allysa is one of April’s handlers. Voting for this choice will allow Allysa to choose the name of April’s calf)
  2. Apollo
  3. Geoffrey
  4. Gio
  5. Harpur
  6. Noah
  7. Ollie
  8. Patch
  9. Patches
  10. Unity

You have until Sunday, April 30th to make your votes! Go here to do it: Name April’s Cafe

What do you think they should name April’s baby boy?

