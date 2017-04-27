[Listen] #CashCrewChallenge: And The Winner Is…

The J Show AND THE WINNER IS…Hurry make a guess! The J Show Someone couldn’t make it through day 1! Who is outta the challenge? The J Show Join the Cash Crew! We are going a week without using our debit or credit cards. Can we survive going a week cash only? Try it with us! J NiicefacebookFollow So THAT’s J Niice... …is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J NiiceComments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM Get The App Listen Live Advertise On Our Streams