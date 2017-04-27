Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Katy Perry Drops New Track ‘Bon Appétit’ Featuring Migos

April 27, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry has released her new single “Bon Appétit,” which features Migos.

Related: Ryan Phillippe Refuses to Let Katy Perry Out of His Basement

Katy co-wrote the song with Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter, Ferras Alqaisi and Migos.

The track is the second single from Perry’s forthcoming studio album. She previously released “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Skip Marley, who is the grandson of Bob Marley.

Check out the new collaborative track below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live