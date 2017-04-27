Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Fierce Girl Scout Cookie Sales!

April 27, 2017 11:54 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 2017, Aurora, Girl Scout Cookie Sales, girl scout cookies, girl scouts, Hampshire, McHenry, Northern Illinois, Plano, Poplar Grove, Streamwood, Top 10

Girl Scout cookie season is over, but these cookie sales are so OUTRAGEOUS the girls will be celebrating til next year!

Check out the sales from the top 10 sellers in Northern Illinois:

  • Kayla Mele, Troop 643, Streamwood, IL – 3,054 boxes***
  • Marissa Dambra, Troop 643, Streamwood, IL – 3,028 boxes***
  • Brooklyn Czenk, Troop 765, Aurora, IL – 3,020 boxes
  • Caitlyn Hazelwood, Troop 1807, McHenry, IL – 3,012 boxes
  • Katrina Rath, Troop 559, Hampshire, IL – 3,003 boxes**
  • Molly Boerner, Troop 4863, Plano, IL – 3,000 boxes**
  • Elizabeth Busboom, Troop 4863 Plano, IL – 3,000 boxes**
  • Angelina Lackey, Troop 1623 McHenry, IL – 3,000 boxes
  • Amber Arnold, Troop 4697, Aurora, IL – 2,552 boxes***
  • Lauren McCauley, Troop 404, Poplar Grove, IL – 2,533 boxes

Crazy right?

If you noticed “*” by some of the names, 2 mean it’s the 2nd year in a row they’ve sold over 2,500 boxes, 3 asterisks means it’s their 3rd year selling over 2,500 boxes!

Werk ladies!

If you have any extra cookies let me know! ha ha

 

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live