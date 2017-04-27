Fierce Girl Scout Cookie Sales!

Girl Scout cookie season is over, but these cookie sales are so OUTRAGEOUS the girls will be celebrating til next year!

Check out the sales from the top 10 sellers in Northern Illinois:

Kayla Mele, Troop 643, Streamwood, IL – 3,054 boxes***

Marissa Dambra, Troop 643, Streamwood, IL – 3,028 boxes***

Brooklyn Czenk, Troop 765, Aurora, IL – 3,020 boxes

Caitlyn Hazelwood, Troop 1807, McHenry, IL – 3,012 boxes

Katrina Rath, Troop 559, Hampshire, IL – 3,003 boxes**

Molly Boerner, Troop 4863, Plano, IL – 3,000 boxes**

Elizabeth Busboom, Troop 4863 Plano, IL – 3,000 boxes**

Angelina Lackey, Troop 1623 McHenry, IL – 3,000 boxes

Amber Arnold, Troop 4697, Aurora, IL – 2,552 boxes***

Lauren McCauley, Troop 404, Poplar Grove, IL – 2,533 boxes

Crazy right?

If you noticed “*” by some of the names, 2 mean it’s the 2nd year in a row they’ve sold over 2,500 boxes, 3 asterisks means it’s their 3rd year selling over 2,500 boxes!

Werk ladies!

If you have any extra cookies let me know! ha ha