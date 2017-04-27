Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

CASTING CALL: Be An Extra In Lady Gaga’s Movie ‘A Star Is Born’

April 27, 2017 6:31 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: A Star Is Born, be an extra in lady gaga movie, born this way foundation, Bradley Cooper, dance music, Hollywood, Lady Gaga, little monsters, Mother Monster, pop music, sex, sexy, stefani germinates, the greek in la

Even though Gaga is changing back to her real name, Stefani Germonatta, for her movie role, we will be calling her Gaga on this site.

She tweeted to fans about this chance to be an extra in her movie ‘A Star Is Born’ with Bradley Cooper:

Fans are advised that the scenes being shot “will portray a Country Western music concert,” so “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots.

The shooting will take place at The Greek in LA, Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3. Shooting begins at 7 pm and Gaga is actually selling tickets. It will cost you $12 to be an extra. But the proceeds will go directly to her Born This Way Foundation.

The film, the forth time Hollywood has made A Star Is Born, stars Cooper as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who discovers Ally, a talented nobody played by Gaga. The two start an affair, but when Jackson makes Ally a star, he can’t handle the fact that her fame is surpassing his own.

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live