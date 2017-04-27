CASTING CALL: Be An Extra In Lady Gaga’s Movie ‘A Star Is Born’

Even though Gaga is changing back to her real name, Stefani Germonatta, for her movie role, we will be calling her Gaga on this site.

She tweeted to fans about this chance to be an extra in her movie ‘A Star Is Born’ with Bradley Cooper:

Fans are advised that the scenes being shot “will portray a Country Western music concert,” so “All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots.

The shooting will take place at The Greek in LA, Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3. Shooting begins at 7 pm and Gaga is actually selling tickets. It will cost you $12 to be an extra. But the proceeds will go directly to her Born This Way Foundation.

The film, the forth time Hollywood has made A Star Is Born, stars Cooper as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who discovers Ally, a talented nobody played by Gaga. The two start an affair, but when Jackson makes Ally a star, he can’t handle the fact that her fame is surpassing his own.