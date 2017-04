Normally a spin on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel win run you around $15.

Not today though, at least from 10 AM until 2 PM.

According to NBC Chicago, you can take a spin on what they’ve dubbed the “Centennial Wheel” for free!

There’s a catch though.

It’s only good for the first 1,500 people that are in line between 10 AM and noon.

Read more HERE!