School Districts Warning Parents About “13 Reasons Why”

13 Reasons Why is the “it show” right now but some school’s are warning parents against letting their children binge watch it.

The Netflix show, which is executive produced by Selena Gomez, tells the story of a teenage girl who reveals the reason behind committing suicide through tapes sent to her “friends,” who she believes contributed to her death.

Professionals, including various mental health advocates, have criticized the series for promoting teen suicide and “dangerous content” for entertainment.

Actress Shannon Purser, who plays Barb on Stranger Things, even said that the series isn’t suitable for vulnerable viewers.

“I would advise against watching 13 Reasons Why if you currently struggle with suicidal thoughts or self harm/have undergone sexual assault,” she said. I would advise against watching 13 Reasons Why if you currently struggle with suicidal thoughts or self harm/have undergone sexual assault. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 18, 2017

Viewers, who have struggled with suicidal thoughts, also admitted that the series has many triggers.

Several schools are now sending out warning letters to parents about the potential risks of allowing their children to watch the series.

A letter sent to parents at 11 public schools in New Jersey reads, “While the show is fictional, the series is extremely graphic, including several rape scenes, and raises significant concerns about the emotional safety of those watching it.”

The school’s mental health and harassment coordinator reveals why she sent the letter.

“There were a lot of questions I had, about how the girl was portrayed and the lack of mental health resources that were available to her,” she admitted.

Other schools encourage parents to talk through the emotionally heavy content of the series with their children, if they do choose to watch.

“…While the story touches on important topics, the content is very graphic in nature. Although we do not encourage viewing, we believe it is critical for our children and youth to process this information with a trusted adult if they have watched this series,” the letter also read.

Netflix hasn’t take the issue lightly releasing a statement to ABC News: “We support the unflinching vision of the show’s creators, who engaged the careful advice of medical professionals in the script-writing process.”

The company provided a list of prevention resources and info on crisis hotlines.

Please, enjoy the show is you wish, but do so safely!