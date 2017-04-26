Lana Del Rey Taps Stevie Nicks for New Track: Report

By Radio.com Staff

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks will appear on Lana Del Rey’s new album Lust for Life, according to a new report by Pitchfork.

Del Rey’s highly anticipated fifth studio album also features confirmed collaborations with The Weeknd on the title track, and Sean Lennon on a song titled “Tomorrow Never Came.”

Lust for Life still has no release date, but with the special guests piling up fans will certainly be eager to hear it.