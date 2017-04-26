Katy Perry Sends Cherry Pie Recipe to Fans To Tease “Bon Appetit” Single

Who wants some pie?

Katy Perry approached marketing her latest single a bit differently this time around.

The singer sent out a newsletter containing a recipe for the “World’s Best Cherry Pie.”

At first, fans really thought Katy just wanted them to make some delicious pie but they soon realized, some of the lines are lyrics from a new song.

“This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy,” the recipe reads. “Calm those hungry eyes / Bon appétit, baby!”

The song, off of her untitled fifth studio album, is aptly titled “Bon Appetit.”