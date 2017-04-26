Katy Perry, Haim & LCD Soundsystem Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry, Haim and LCD Soundsystem will be taking the Saturday Night Live stage next month. An SNL social media post revealed the show’s May musical lineup, along with guest hosts Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Haim will perform May 13 with host McCarthy, and they immediately took to social media to express their excitement.

“WE’RE PLAYING SNL AGAIN HOLY S—” they tweeted, quickly followed by “TO TOP IT ALL OFF @MELISSAMCCARTHY IS OUR HOST 😍😍😍”

Katy Perry will perform May 20 with Dwayne Johnson, while LCD Soundsystem will make their SNL debut May 6 with Chris Pine.

