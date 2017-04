DJ Khaled is getting the biggest and baddest on his next single “I’m the One.”

The single, from his upcoming Grateful album, features Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

It drops this Friday (4/28) so keep your ears peeled.

The cover photo features Khaled’s six-month-old son Asahd.

Other featured artists on the album include Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and Jay Z.