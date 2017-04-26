CPS Officially Has The Best Top 5 High Schools In Illinois

CPS is doing something right.

According to the U.S News and World Report ranking, CPS has the top five highest rated public high schools in Illinois.

Two of those are in the top 100 high schools in the country rank!

The highest honor went to Northside College Prep High School, which was rated N0. 40th public high school in the country.

Payton College Prep followed behind in 64th place.

Aside from Northside and Payton, Jones College Prep High School, Young Magnet High School, and Lane Technical High School round up the top 5.

All 5 schools are selective enrollment CPS schools.

Suburban schools making the list include Adlai E. Stevenson, Hinsdale Central and Prospect High School.