Chipotle Is Finally Adding Dessert To Its Menu

Chipotle is catering its latest menu item to those who have a bit of a sweet too.

The chain is adding a dessert to their menu, but it isn’t what you’d expect.

Rumors began swirling a few months ago that Chipotle would add flan or churros, but they’ve opted for a more authentic dessert.

Enter “bunuelos.”

If you’re not familiar, bunuelos are fried tortilla strips with honey, cinnamon and sugar. They come with apple caramel butter dipping sauce.

Chipotle unveils a fried tortilla dessert with honey, cinnamon sugar, and caramel apple dipping sauce @melodyhahm https://t.co/RtVke9GGuQ pic.twitter.com/2L0RNMsCxG — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) April 26, 2017

“Buñuelos are simple to make using our existing equipment and require us to add just a few additional ingredients,” CEO Steve Ells said. “They’re delicious and complement our menu nicely.”

Will you give the dessert a try? Do you think it will help bring in profits and boost sales? Do you even want dessert on the menu?

No word on what the second dessert will be.

They’ll begin testing out items next month.