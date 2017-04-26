Chipotle Had a Credit Card Breach – Here’s What You Need To Know

Chipotle just can’t seem to gain the trust back of customers.

After a series of food scares, the chain thought it was getting back on it’s feet before being knocked back down by a data breach.

The company revealed that they detected unauthorized activity on their payment system.

The possible breach would affect transactions between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle says that company has notified card networks and banks.

But hey, at least they added their first desert to the menu right?

