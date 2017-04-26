Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars and Nile Rodgers Hit Abbey Road Studios

By Robyn Collins

A clip of Anderson .Paak recording at London’s Abbey Road studios has surfaced online. Bruno Mars, Nile Rodgers and Guy Lawrence of Disclosure also appeared in the short video alongside .Paak’s band, The Free Nationals.

Related: Watch Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Perform on Fallon

However, the clip features NxWorries‘ Yes Lawd! track “Khadijah” as the soundtrack, so it doesn’t give away any sneak peeks at new music.

.Paak is currently on tour with Mars for the European leg of his 24K Magic tour. The tour recently stopped off in London for a week of shows. The video was taken by British photographer Felix Dickinson. Watch the studio clip and check out the pictures below:

Abbey Road w/ Nile Rodgers and Bruno Mars. A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Caption this. A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Nile & Breezy at Abbey Road. A post shared by AAA - xⓋx (@felix.aaa) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:40am PDT