Click here to throw away $425 US American dollars.

The ONLY way I’m buying these pants at $425 is if there is $500 cash in the pockets. The description for Nordstrom on the link above says:

Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.

The person that had to write that needs a raise.