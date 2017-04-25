Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Sony Music Cuts Ties with Dr. Luke: Report

April 25, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: dr. luke, Kesha

By Radio.com Staff

Sony Music has ended its partnership with Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: Dr. Luke’s Legal Team Requests Deposition of Kesha Fan

The producer has been under scrutiny due to his ongoing legal battle with his one-time protege Kesha. Kesha has accused Dr. Luke of sexual and mental abuse. Dr. Luke has denied those claims and filed a countersuit for defamation.

There has been no official comment from Sony, Dr. Luke or Kesha at this time.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live