Watch Harry Styles Interviewed by Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood

By Annie Reuter

Harry Styles has been heavily promoting his new single “Sign of the Times” and in a recent radio interview, he received questions from some unlikely subjects including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Rita Ora and Styles’ mother, Anne Twist.

BBC Radio 1‘s Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw surprised Styles with pre-taped interview questions from Styles’ famous friends and mother. While Martin’s verged on the comical as he asked if he could be the president of Styles’ fan club, his mother’s was more serious.

Sheeran also asked Styles more thought out questions. “What was the process of this album? How many songs did you write, where did you make it and how long have you been making it for and did you enjoy making it?”

Styles said he worked on the album for three weeks early last year before stopping for five months to film the Christopher Nolan-directed movie Dunkirk. When he finished filming in July he continued to work on the record until the end of the year and wrote 30 songs for the project.

His mother then asked what his favorite part of creating the album was, aside from performing and recording it. His response was the writing. He said he and his collaborators worked hard to create something they would want to listen to as music fans.

“If you put out something that you don’t stand behind and really love if it doesn’t go well then you can regret not doing something that you really wanted to do,” he said. “Whereas if nothing happens with it, I love it . . . we’re all fans of music so we made it as the fan. What do I want to listen to and tried to write that. I really like the album so I hope people like it.”

