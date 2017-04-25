Happy ‘National Pretzel Day’ – Score Freebies From Hannah’s Bretzel, Auntie Anne’s & More!

If you follow along with “national holidays” you’ll be happy to know April 26th is National Pretzel Day.

That means, pretzels deals all around!

Hannah’s Bretzel

The Chicago-based fast casual chain, known for its clean ingredients and freshly baked organic pretzel bread, is celebrating Pretzel Day with the launch of its new Hot Melty sandwich. The first 100 guests at two Loop locations – 400 North LaSalle and 131 South Dearborn – will receive a FREE Hot Melty Sandwich complete with a side salad between 5pm-7pm.

There are 3 Hot Melty sandwiches include The Hot Mess (organic grass-fed sirloin, pimento cheese and pickled red onions), Hannah’s Croque (Jambon de Paris ham, Swiss gruyère cheese, whole grain mustard and cheesy mornay sauce) and The Melty Milano (plainville farms smoked organic turkey, wisconsin fresh mozzarella, organic baby arugula, piquillo peppers and housemade tomato aioli).

Auntie Anne’s

Download the Auntie Anne’s “My Pretzel Perks” app and get either a free Original Pretzel or Free Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel. You can redeem this through April 30.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

The chain is celebrating “National Wetzel” Day. Customers receive one free Original Pretzel from open to close. Download the app and you’ll score another free Original Pretzel, redeemable from April 27 through May 1.