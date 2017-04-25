‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ Release Dates Announced!

Get ready, Frozen, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones fans!

Disney and Lucasfilm announced the release dates to three highly-anticipated movies in each of the franchises…but, sadly, we still have some time until we get to see the upcoming flicks.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released May 24, 2019; Indiana Jones is coming to a theater near you on July 10, 2020, and Frozen 2 will be released on Nov. 27, 2019!

Kristen Bell took to Twitter to share her excitement:

Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!! https://t.co/rhhOZygVQB — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) April 25, 2017

Which movie are you looking forward to the most??