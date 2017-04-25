DWTS Recap: See Grandpa Rossy and Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony

Are you watching Dancing with the Stars? If not, you’ve GOTTA see these Grandpa Rossy and Normai Kordei from last night’s show!

Check out them out here:

Yes, that was a tango to *NSYNC ! Lol

Did you see how he almost dropped his partner Lindsay Arnold? Yikes!

Now check out Normani:

Salsa dancing to PCD’s “When I Grow Up” – LOVE!

How do you think they did?

I think Normani is KILLING it! Here’s hoping the #Harmonizers keep voting for her to keep her in!

Now as for Grandpa Rossy – I think he struggled a bit this week, but no doubt all us Cubs fans will keep voting to keep him in til the end!

Who do you think will end up in the finals?