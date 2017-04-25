Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

DWTS Recap: See Grandpa Rossy and Normani Kordei from Fifth Harmony

April 25, 2017 12:47 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Are you watching Dancing with the Stars? If not, you’ve GOTTA see these Grandpa Rossy and Normai Kordei from last night’s show!

Check out them out here:

Yes, that was a tango to *NSYNC ! Lol

Did you see how he almost dropped his partner Lindsay Arnold? Yikes!

Now check out Normani:

Salsa dancing to PCD’s “When I Grow Up” – LOVE!

How do you think they did?

I think Normani is KILLING it! Here’s hoping the #Harmonizers keep voting for her to keep her in!

Now as for Grandpa Rossy – I think he struggled a bit this week, but no doubt all us Cubs fans will keep voting to keep him in til the end!

Who do you think will end up in the finals?

