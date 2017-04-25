Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Kanye West’s ‘Waves’

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper had an energetic tour kickoff Monday night (April 24) at San Diego’s Valley View Casino Center. His set included many tracks off his most recent release, Coloring Book, as well as several songs by Kanye West.

Chance performed three songs from West’s The Life of Pablo, including his own gospel-like version of “Waves,” which inspired the crowd to jump along, as well as “Ultralight Beam” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Watch three of his performances below.

Chance recently turned 24 and celebrated his birthday by giving back. On April 16 at Chicago’s Studio Paris Nightclub, “Chance the Birthday” proceeds went to benefit SocialWorks, the volunteer organization he co-founded to promote arts, education and community engagement in his hometown.