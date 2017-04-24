The Cast of “Jersey Shore” Is Open to a Reunion… Kids Included!

Everyone get ready for some GTL!
The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore is reportedly fist pumping for a reunion.
But this time, the house dynamic would be a little different.
For starters, there would deb kids!
“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” Jennifer “JWoww” Farley told E! News at the premiere of Fire Island. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”
JWow has two kids, Greyson and Melania, with husband Roger Matthews. Nicole aka ‘Snooki’ also has two kids, Lorenzo and Giovanna, with husband Jionni. Pauly D has a daughter, Amabell
Vinny is also down for a reunion stating, “Why not? I would do anything that would entertain people…and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!”The Jersey Shore ended in 2012 after six seasons but left it’s mark in the entertainment world.I mean, I can’t be the only one who stills yells “Cabs are here” every-time the Uber’s arrive right?You’d also be surprised to know some of the cast members still live in Jersey and party on the shore often, where they run into co-stars.
“I still live in Jersey and I’m a fan of the shore, I still go down with my friends,” said Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. “I see Vinny there sometimes in the summer, so it’s kind of like even though we’re older, nothing’s really changed. I would totally do it again.”
Would you watch the reunion?