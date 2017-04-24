The Cast of “Jersey Shore” Is Open to a Reunion… Kids Included!

Everyone get ready for some GTL!

The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore is reportedly fist pumping for a reunion.

But this time, the house dynamic would be a little different.

For starters, there would deb kids!

“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” Jennifer “JWoww” Farley told E! News at the premiere of Fire Island. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

JWow has two kids, Greyson and Melania, with husband Roger Matthews. Nicole aka ‘Snooki’ also has two kids, Lorenzo and Giovanna, with husband Jionni. Pauly D has a daughter, Amabell