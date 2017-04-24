Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Spotted: Amanda Bynes Resurfacing on Twitter

April 24, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Amanda Bynes

Amanda Please!

Amanda Bynes resurfaced on Twitter on Sunday, April 23 after keeping a low profile since February.

The actress shared a photo of herself posing next to several bouquets of flowers.

The caption read, “Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!”

Bynes last engaged with fans on Twitter earlier this year when she shut down rumors that she was getting married or pregnant.

Back in 2014, the Amanda Show alum revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

We’re just glad to check it and see she’s doing well!

 

