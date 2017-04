Ariana Grande was caught at Coachella supporting her rapper boyfriend. Who is he?

These questions might feel like pulling teeth for both Monica and Shelly!!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...