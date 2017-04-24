Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Ketchup Flavored Pringles Are Coming to a Store Near You

April 24, 2017 10:56 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: pringles

Love ketchup-flavored chips but struggle to find any in the US? Not anymore!

Pringles just introduced their newest Ketchup flavor and they’re already flying off shelves.

The ketchup covered chips have been spotted at several stores in the DC, New York and Delaware area.

Pringles hasn’t disclosed much info about the new addition but told fans to “keep an eye out at stores near you.”

We definitely need this nationwide rollout ASAP – how long can we be deprived the sweet and tangy taste of ketchup chips?

I guess for now we’ll munch of pizza flavored Pringles… it’s the next best thing!

 

