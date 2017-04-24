Ketchup Flavored Pringles Are Coming to a Store Near You

Love ketchup-flavored chips but struggle to find any in the US? Not anymore!

Pringles just introduced their newest Ketchup flavor and they’re already flying off shelves.

Ketchup Pringles are now out in the US! These have previously been released in Europe and Canada. Found them at CVS. A post shared by @candyhunting on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The ketchup covered chips have been spotted at several stores in the DC, New York and Delaware area.

Pringles hasn’t disclosed much info about the new addition but told fans to “keep an eye out at stores near you.”

@Lkayy90 We're delighted you enjoyed them! Be sure to keep an eye out at stores near you. Thanks for being a fan! — Pringles (@Pringles) April 9, 2017

We definitely need this nationwide rollout ASAP – how long can we be deprived the sweet and tangy taste of ketchup chips?

I guess for now we’ll munch of pizza flavored Pringles… it’s the next best thing!