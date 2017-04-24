It’s Mario Time – Target Turning Shopping Carts Into Mario Karts!

Dodging carts and strollers while shopping at Target might have you feeling like your in some kind of video game.
Soon, you might be.
A genius (and most likely gamer) over at Target decided to turn those red shopping carts in Super Target Karts, a tribute to Mario Kart.
Target is celebrating the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch on April 28.
While this doesn’t exactly give you permission to race carts around the stores, we expect that chaos will ensue from gamers, especially in the produce section. Banana peels anyone?
Scott Nygaard, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising, said that the idea is more about the overall “experience.”
“We’re delivering the fun like only Target can, giving generations of Mario fans a shopping trip they won’t soon forget,” he said in a statement.
Kart designs, which are being changed out for the very first time, will incorporate characters Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.
And remember when the red Target spheres turned into Pokeballs during the Pokemon Go obsession? Well now they’re being overlaid with images of Mario and Luigi.