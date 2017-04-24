It’s Mario Time – Target Turning Shopping Carts Into Mario Karts!

Dodging carts and strollers while shopping at Target might have you feeling like your in some kind of video game.

Soon, you might be.

A genius (and most likely gamer) over at Target decided to turn those red shopping carts in Super Target Karts, a tribute to Mario Kart.

Target is celebrating the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch on April 28.

While this doesn’t exactly give you permission to race carts around the stores, we expect that chaos will ensue from gamers, especially in the produce section. Banana peels anyone?

Scott Nygaard, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising, said that the idea is more about the overall “experience.”

“We’re delivering the fun like only Target can, giving generations of Mario fans a shopping trip they won’t soon forget,” he said in a statement.

Kart designs, which are being changed out for the very first time, will incorporate characters Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

The carts are only the beginning of the Mario treatment however; expect your local Target to be completely decked out in Mario decorations including flashing lights, video-game inspired music and checkered finish lines at the start and exit.

And remember when the red Target spheres turned into Pokeballs during the Pokemon Go obsession? Well now they’re being overlaid with images of Mario and Luigi.

Awesome marketing at @target for #mariokart8deluxe ❤👾👍🏼 A post shared by Matthew Dill (@unlikelycatalyst) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Basically, if you have an obsession with shopping at Target on a daily basis, you’ll definitely want to check out all the fun during the Mario Kart promotion. The only thing better would be if they actually gave go-Karts to shop around in….

Hurry to a Target store near you to get in on the limited-experience fun before it’s ‘game over.’