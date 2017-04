David Ross continues to make the cut on “Dancing with the Stars,” working tirelessly with the extremely talented Lindsay Arnold to survive week after week.

Good job, Grandpa Rossy!

Have you been watching? We’ve got several videos up of his routines, you can find them HERE.

His latest routine apparently will feature more than a bit of skin. He tweeted about it late this afternoon, wonder where his airbrushed abs are!

See his tweet HERE!