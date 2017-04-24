Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

April 24, 2017 3:08 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: pineapples

Super obsessed with pineapple? You’re not the only one.

It seems like this summer’s trend is the sweet tropical fruit.

Not only are there plenty of health benefits to eating pineapples like boosting your immune system, improving eye health, aiding digestion and even helping you get pregnant, they’re also pretty to look at and bring an aura of FUN!

Remember, a pineapple a day keeps the worries away.

And no one wants worries in the summertime! (Spongebob knew what he was doing living in a pineapple!)

 

1. Pineapple String Lights from Urban Outfitters ($28) they also have cute ones in Target’s $3-$5 section!

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Pineapple String Lights

 

 

2. Pineapple bra from Urban Outfitters ($27)

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Out From Under Sofia Applique Bra Urban Outfitters

 

3.  Pineapple ice tray from Target ($5.99)

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Peak Ice Works Pineapple Ice Cube Tray Silicone

 

5. Pineapple Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters ($89)

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

 

 

6. Pineapple T-shirt worn by Cassie in Freeform’s Famous in Love & Emma in MTV’s Scream 

alice olivia robin embellishedp ineapple tee emma scream 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Worn On TV: Alice + Oak Robin Tee

 

 

7. Tory Burch Pineapple Flats ($195)

screen shot 2017 04 24 at 2 44 11 pm 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Tory Burch Flats

 

 

 

 

8. Pineapple Ring (various prices)

il 570xN.1160594678 1tf9 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Etsy

 

 

 

 

9. Pineapple Pool Inflatable ($20)

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Big Mouth Toys Pineapple Pool Float

 

 

 

10. This Pineapple Phone Case ($28)

gatsby ananas cases 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Iphone Case

 

 

11. Pineapple Cooking Apron from Target ($25.29)

screen shot 2017 04 24 at 3 18 23 pm 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Pineapple Apron Target

 

 

12. Pineapple Bed Quilt from Target ($72)

%name 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Pineapples Kokomo Reversible Quilt Set – Vue®

 

13. Alice + Olive Pineapple Dress ($285)

100459461 13 Must Have Items For Your Pineapple Obsession

Clyde Shift Dress

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live