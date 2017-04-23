How Did MGK Spend His Birthday? Getting Medical Help!

Yesterday was Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday (he turned 27) and he had a show in South Florida which he had to stop!

MGK had been experiencing chest pains thru out the day and show and during his performance of “Bad Things” he just couldn’t take it anymore and left the stage to get medical help!

So what happened?

We’re guessing this tweet from the day before was a good explanation:

He’s filming the movie “Captive State” right now and doing most of his own stunts = being punched in the chest like 65 times. :0

No word if it was a broken rib or if he was just badly bruised – but like a trooper he came out and finished the show.

Hope you’re feeling better birthday boy!