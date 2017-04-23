Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Harry Styles Was So Hot on SNL He Caught Fire?

April 23, 2017 1:44 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: caught on fire, dressing room on fire, ever since new york, Fire, Harry Styles, musical guest, sets fire, sign of the times, SNL

According to inside sources Harry Styles caught on fire backstage at SNL when he performed last weekend!

Soo does that mean he was so hot he burst in to flames? Not quite!

Allegedly, after Harry got done performing “Ever Since New York,” he came backstage and was so hot, he took his shirt off and threw it to the side not really paying attention.

Per a source:

A few minutes later his manager asked if he could smell burning. He’d [Harry] thrown it onto a candle and the whole sleeve had set alight. He tried to stamp it out but then his sock caught on fire.

Holy fire Harry!

Clearly, the SNL studio did not burn down, and Harry is ok thank goodness.

No comment on this from Saturday Night Live or Harry’s people.

Do you think this is for real?

I kinda think we would’ve hear about this sooner than a week later.

 

