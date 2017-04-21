Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

#SummerBash Artist Noah Cyrus Drops Explicit New Single "Stay Together"

April 21, 2017 10:28 AM
Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus broke onto the music scene last fall, becoming a household name with her ballad “Make Me (Cry).”

Veering away from heartbreak, Cyrus decided try something a bit different and released a powerful ‘going out anthem’ that’s sure to have you listening all summer.

Cyrus told Seventeen that the “Stay Together” is about “being like, let’s do whatever we want and have a night full of unforgettable things. Not worrying about mistakes you’re going to make.”

In other words, it’s about being a teen and having no cares in the world!

It’s a natural fit for end-of-the year festivities like prom and graduation, describing exactly what one goes through when a major life chapter closes.

“This might be your last year with your friends,” she tells the mag. “You might hear this song and think about the last Sunday you had with them, and then play it all week.”

Listen to the *explicit* song in the player above.

And make sure to buy your tickets to see her perform at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash on June 24th.

