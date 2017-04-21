Portillo’s Chosen as Everyone’s Favorite Food Chain in Illinois, Obviously

The secret is out – everyone loves Portillo’s!

Wisley, a restaurant tech agency conducted a survey on Facebook to determine what the most popular restaurant in every state was.

They narrowed it down by “likes” and excluded national chains like McDonald’s from the equation.

Portillo’s took the chocolate cake in Illinoi’s.

Culver’s was a favorite in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. In Illinois, it came in second place.

Other chains were making the list were Shake Shack, Twin Peaks, Sheetz and Cafe Rio.